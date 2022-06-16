DBSA to host Six-Red Snooker tournament in July

The Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association has announced that it is going to organise the HS Bhogal Memorial North Zone Six Red Snooker Tournament from July 26 here at Megapool Academy, Dwarka. The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 1.50 lakh. The tournament is being organised in the memory of HS Bhogal, who died in January 2022 and was Joint Secretary of DBSA for over 35 years. He was also a professional coach in Delhi and played an influential role in nurturing budding talent.

The President of DBSA, Vijay Goel said - "Although snooker is interesting and attractive, you can learn the basics from Billiards. It is heartening to note that cue sports is back in the Asian Games after two decades and the Federation has chalked out plans to win maximum medals in the sport in the Asian Games 2030 in Doha." The Six Red Snooker tournament will be followed by the Wilson Jones Delhi State XXXXV Billiards and Snooker Championship in the month of September. 2022 is the birth centenary year of Late Wilson Jones, who was the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title in 1958.

Speaking on the enormous contribution of Wilson Jones to the sport in India, secretary of DBSA, Ravi Tandon said - "Wilson Jones inspired and gave a new lease to North Zone cueists, especially Ramesh Khanna, Tarun Chandra, Subhash Sud, U S Chadha, Bunny Dalmia and they made a big name at a later stage."National champion Manan Chandra is the son of Tarun Chandra. Wilson Jones first played the tournament back in 1978, to promote the sport.

The HS Bhogal memorial tournament is being organised in the Six Red Snooker format, to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport. Speaking on the event, tournament director Manmeet Bhatia explained - "Youngsters opt for 6 red snooker more than ten and fifteen red formats. The six red formats is brief and more engaging. In order to attract more budding talents, the Six Red Snooker tournament is being held."

He further explained that the frame finishes in almost ten minutes which makes it easier to follow than the ten and fifteen formats which take a longer duration to finish. (ANI)

