Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, round nine of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

MLB roundup: Dodgers' Tyler Anderson nearly no-hits Angels

Tyler Anderson lost a no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning while leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. On the verge of the third no-hitter of the major league season, Anderson struck out former American League MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth inning, but reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani ripped a line-drive triple to right, out of reach of a diving Mookie Betts toward the right-field line.

Gymnastics-Physical and mental abuse was rampant in British gymnastics, says report

British gymnasts were subject to widespread physical and mental abuse in a system where such behaviour was condoned in the pursuit of national and international success, an independent report concluded on Thursday. The review, led by Anne Whyte QC, was commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England in August 2020 following allegations of mistreatment within the sport in Britain.

NHL: No summer trip to Russia, Belarus for Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup's annual summer travels will not include a stop in Russia or Belarus this year. Every member of the team that wins the NHL title typically gets to show off the trophy in their hometown. However, Russian and Belarusian players will not receive the honor this year, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a news conference Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

Golf-Mexico's Ancer withdraws from U.S. Open due to illness

Mexico's Abraham Ancer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an illness, tournament organisers said on Thursday ahead of the opening round. Ancer, who missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, was scheduled to tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT) from the 10th hole at The Country Club alongside American Sam Burns and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Doping-Former international weightlifting heads banned for life over ITA charges

Tamas Ajan, the former head of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), and Nicu Vlad, the IWF's former vice-president have been banned from the sport for life for covering up doping offences, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday. Hungarian Ajan, who has denied wrongdoing, and Romanian Vlad were charged with "complicity and tampering" in regard to doping offences by the ITA in June last year.

NBA-Warriors look for 'Game Six Klay' to deliver championship

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson earned the nickname "Game Six Klay" due to his spectacular play in those critical contests but said he is not looking to force the issue in Game Six of the Finals on Thursday. Thompson has been steadily warming up during the series and the game offers the Warriors a chance to beat the Celtics on the road and claim their fourth championship in eight years.

Golf-Morikawa in share of early U.S. Open lead, McIlroy one back

Collin Morikawa held a two-way share of the early lead midway through his first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday while tournament favourite Rory McIlroy was one shot back. British Open champion Morikawa reached the turn at The Country Club with a bogey-free, three-under 32 that left him level with Matthew NeSmith, who was making only his second major start and first since a missed cut at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Motor racing-Ferrari need to bounce back as Canada returns

Formula One returns to Canada this weekend for the first time since 2019 with Red Bull on a roll and Ferrari needing a big response to the reliability problems that have hammered their title hopes. No team has won as many times in Montreal as the Italians, the sport's oldest and most glamorous outfit, but the season that began so brightly is turning sour.

Ferrari on track for Le Mans comeback next year, CEO says

Ferrari is on track to return to Le Mans 24 Hours next year, its Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years. Presenting the carmaker's new business plan, Vigna said Ferrari remained on course for its return to the top class from 2023 with its Hypercar, supported by success in the lower GT category of last year's FIA world endurance championship.

