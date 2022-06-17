'Guys got starts and didn't convert': Aus skipper Finch on loss against SL in 2nd ODI

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that his team could not capitalize on the good start they had got against Sri Lanka during the second ODI of the five-match series, which ended up in a 26-run loss for them. Three-wicket haul by Karunaratne, which was followed by two wickets each by Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dunith Wellalage, helped Sri Lanka to restrict Australia at 189 and register a victory by 26 runs, in the second ODI, here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"We were poor in the field. The guys got starts and didn't convert and that was the difference. It was unfortunate. This isn't the most perfect outfield, but we could have attacked the ball more. Chasing in these conditions where the wicket is slow and spinning is something we need to keep improving on," said Finch in a post-match presentation. "It is a part of the game we could be better at, but today's game showed we were off it. We can't do much about the injuries, but lucky that the A team is in Hambantota and we could have a replacement. Thanks to the crowd for coming in and supporting both teams," he added.

Put to bat first, Sri Lanka had a mediocre outing and could manage only 220 runs at a loss of nine wickets, after their innings got cut short by 2.2 overs due to rain. Pat Cummins was the pick among the bowlers from Australia as he scalped four wickets, while Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each. In the second innings, the target got revised to 216 in 43 overs. Australia were never able to get par at Sri Lanka's score and got bundled out at 189. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were the only batters who could manage a 30 and 30 plus score.

The five-match ODI series now stands at 1-1. Both the teams will be squaring off for the third ODI on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (ANI)

