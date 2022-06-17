NBA-Warriors' Curry named NBA Finals MVP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals MVP by a unanimous vote following the team's championship clinching 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in game six on Thursday.

The Finals MVP award was one of the few major awards that had eluded the eight-time All-Star, who has won two league MVPs and four championships. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

