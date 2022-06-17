Left Menu

HS Prannoy moves into semifinals of Indonesia Open, defeats Rasmus Gemke in straight games

It just took 40 minutes for Prannoy to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:05 IST
HS Prannoy moves into semifinals of Indonesia Open, defeats Rasmus Gemke in straight games
HS Prannoy (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

HS Prannoy defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to advance into the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open 2022 at Jakarta on Friday. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.

Prannoy dominated the Denmark player with skill and swift moves in both games and won by a comprehensive margin. The Indian shuttler showed excellent control and moved swiftly to build a lead. A few errors towards the end in the first game allowed Gemke to get to double digits but Indian closed out the opener soon after.

In the second game, Gemke tried hard to take a lead but Prannoy matched him shot for shot to deny any advantage. Prannoy, the only Indian left in the competition, had defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals. Playing on Court 1, Prannoy won the match in two straight games 21-11, 21-18.

The Indian star shuttler will next take on China's Zhao Junpeng in the semifinal clash on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022