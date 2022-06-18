Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Golden dynasty: Warriors win fourth NBA Championship in eight years

The Golden State Warriors cemented their place as one of the NBA's great dynasties with Thursday's 103-90 Game Six win over the Boston Celtics sealing their fourth Championship in eight seasons. The 4-2 Finals series win brought the Warriors a seventh championship, breaking a tie with the Chicago Bulls for sole possession of third place in the all-time winners list behind the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, who both have 17 titles.

NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win

Golden State's potent mix of savvy veterans and rising stars had oddsmakers and experts on Friday predicting more championship glory for the Warriors after they secured their fourth title in eight seasons on Thursday. The Warriors resounding 4-2 Finals win over the Boston Celtics marked a stunning turnaround for a team that had missed the playoffs the previous two seasons due to injuries.

Golf-Johnson expects game to remain 'just as sharp' playing LIV

Dustin Johnson does not expect his golfing skills to suffer from playing on the LIV circuit where the 48-player events feature no cuts and lucrative paydays for the entire field. Former world number one Johnson, who made his debut on the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit last week, shot a three-over-par 73 in second-round U.S. Open action on Friday which left him in contention going into the weekend of the year's third major.

MLB roundup: Guardians complete sweep of Rockies

Amed Rosario drove in two runs, Triston McKenzie gave up one run over six innings and the visiting Cleveland Guardians finished off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 4-2 victory on Thursday in Denver. Emmanuel Clase recorded the final three outs to pick up his 14th save for Cleveland. The Guardians are now perfect after three games of a nine-game, three-city road trip and have won four consecutive games, along with seven of their last eight.

Motor racing-Vettel uses Canadian Grand Prix to protest tar sands

Formula One activist Sebastian Vettel has used his platform to put the spotlight on many issues from LGBTQ rights to climate change but this week the German came to the Canadian Grand Prix targeting Alberta's tar sands. A four-time world champion, Vettel arrived at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve riding a bicycle wearing a white T-shirt sporting a picture of a pipeline with “Stop Mining Tar Sands” at the top and “Canada’s Climate Crime” stencilled along the bottom.

Motor racing-'Porpoising' problem one for teams not FIA, says Verstappen

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen spoke out against mid-season rule changes on Friday while Lewis Hamilton said driver health came first in discussion of the sport's 'porpoising' problem. Sitting side-by-side in front of the media ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the pair went head-to-head in discussing a move by the governing FIA to address the issue of cars bouncing dramatically at high speeds.

Doping-Dark web poses risk for athletes looking for drugs

The dark web is a bazaar for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) but is not a market place currently frequented by elite athletes, concluded the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday following a nearly year-long investigation. Having monitored the sales activity of target dark web platforms during a 10-month period WADA's Intelligence and Investigations department found purchasing drugs there presented significant risk.

Golf-Daffue impresses with shot from carpeted deck at U.S. Open

MJ Daffue may have squandered a three-stroke lead late during his second round of the U.S. Open but the South African still left a lasting impression in his major debut as he produced the most bizarre shot of the week on Friday. Daffue's tee shot at the par-five 14th settled on a raised hospitality deck from where he had the option to take a drop in the thick rough below or hit from the carpeted surface through a small gap lined by a fence to his right and a tree to the left.

Motor racing-Unfair to change F1 rules for one team, says Horner

Formula One's governing body should make sure Mercedes have a safer car rather than changing the rules for everyone, Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested on Friday. Horner told Reuters at the Canadian Grand Prix that soaring inflation and energy costs were a more pressing problem than 'porpoising', the bouncing phenomenon suffered in its most extreme by Mercedes.

Tennis-Nadal intends to play Wimbledon as foot injury improves

Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he intends to compete at Wimbledon later this month when he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title. After winning both the Australian and French Opens this year, Nadal, who turned 36 earlier this month, told a news conference that the pain in his injured foot has eased and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for the tournament.

