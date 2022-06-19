Left Menu

Lucy Bronze signs for FC Barcelona after Manchester City exit

Lucy Bronze leaves Manchester City to join the Spanish club FC Barcelona.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:35 IST
Lucy Bronze signs for FC Barcelona after Manchester City exit
Lucy Bronze (Photo: FC Barcelona). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Lucy Bronze leaves Manchester City to join the Spanish club FC Barcelona. On Saturday, the English international signed a contract tying her to the club until June 30, 2024.

In the morning she took a medical at Hospital de Barcelona and in the afternoon donned her new strip for the first time at the Ciutat Esportiva and Camp Nou. The formal event in the presence of president Joan Laporta has yet to happen. Considered one of the best women footballers of the last decade, 30-year-old Bronze is coming to Catalonia after spending two seasons at Manchester City.

This is her second overseas adventure after playing for Olympique Lyon from 2017-20, where she won the Champions League three times. She won FIFA's The Best award in 2020 and was the UEFA European Player of the Season in 2019. She is an extremely fit and skilful right back with a strong shot and accurate crossing ability. After her first day at Barca, she will be returning immediately to join the England camp, which is the host nation of the forthcoming European Championship.

Lucy Bronze is the third new addition to the Barca Femeni squad for 2022/23 after the return of Laia Codina and the signing of Nuria Rabano. "I am very happy to play for as club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I'm really looking forward to starting work with the team," Lucy said.

"After a couple of conversations, you can't say no to Barca," she added. Nuria Rabano was the first new signing to the FC Barcelona women's team for 2022/23. The left back, whose contract with Real Sociedad has expired, signed for the Blaugrana until June 2024 in the president's office at Camp Nou this Friday in the company of Joan Laporta and the director responsible for the section, Xavier Puig.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022