Soccer-Liverpool sign defender Ramsay from Aberdeen
Liverpool have signed defender Calvin Ramsay from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Premier League club said on Sunday. British media reported that Liverpool paid Aberdeen 4.5 million pounds ($5.50 million) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old right back. Ramsay recorded nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish top-flight and reached the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Ramsay recorded nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish top-flight and reached the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League. "It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got," Ramsay said https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-complete-deal-sign-calvin-ramsay.
Ramsay becomes the Merseyside club's third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Fabio Carvalho and forwards Darwin Nunez. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds)
