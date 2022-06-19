Left Menu

Motorcycling-Quartararo cruises to victory at German Grand Prix after Bagnaia crash

Yamaha's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo won the German Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead in the riders' standings, while his closest championship contender Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia finished fourth at the Sachsenring.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:19 IST
Fabio Quartararo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yamaha's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo won the German Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead in the riders' standings, while his closest championship contender Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia finished fourth at the Sachsenring. Frenchman Quartararo, who started second on the grid, stormed into the lead when the lights went out as pole-sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati dropped down to the second.

The duo battled for the lead over the next three laps before the Ducati rider slipped and crashed, leaving Quartararo to cruise to the finish. Quartararo's compatriot Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing briefly threatened to challenge him for the lead but ultimately settled for second place, while Ducati's Jack Miller capitalized on an Espargaro mistake late in the race to take third.

