Boxing-Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 for heavyweight titles
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:54 IST
Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Briton Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 in a rematch of their London bout last year, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable announced on Sunday.
Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his belts in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joshua
- Jeddah
- London
- Saudi Arabia
- Oleksandr Usyk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail
Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail
California debates listing western Joshua tree as threatened
Boxing-Britain's Joshua signs broadcast deal with DAZN
Boxing-Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia in heavyweight title rematch