Left Menu

Boxing-Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 for heavyweight titles

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:54 IST
Boxing-Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 for heavyweight titles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Briton Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 in a rematch of their London bout last year, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable announced on Sunday.

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his belts in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022