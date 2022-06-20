Left Menu

Golf-U.S. Open leaders begin final round, Scheffler in pursuit

Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, both in search of their first major title, teed off in unseasonably cold and windy conditions that are expected to ratchet up the already difficult test that awaits at The Country Club outside Boston. World number one Scheffler was one of three golfers who began the day two shots back of the leaders while pre-tournament favourite while word number three Rory McIlroy started a further shot adrift.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 00:38 IST
Golf-U.S. Open leaders begin final round, Scheffler in pursuit

Overnight co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris had company atop the leaderbaord by the time they began their final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler made a hot start. Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, both in search of their first major title, teed off in unseasonably cold and windy conditions that are expected to ratchet up the already difficult test that awaits at The Country Club outside Boston.

World number one Scheffler was one of three golfers who began the day two shots back of the leaders while pre-tournament favourite while word number three Rory McIlroy started a further shot adrift. Scheffler, playing in the third-to-last pairing, made a birdie-birdie start to grab a share of the lead moments before Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris began their round.

McIlroy, playing in the fourth-to-last pairing, drained a 26-birdie putt at the par-four first hole to get within two shots of the lead. Englishman Fitzpatrick, 27, will try to once again taste success on the same Brookline venue that launched his career having won the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in 2013.

Zalatoris, the PGA Tour's reigning rookie of the year, has knocked on the door at majors before and is hoping to finally bust through after finishing runner-up at the 2021 Masters and last month's PGA Championship where he lost in a playoff. Defending champion Jon Rahm, who squandered a chance to hold the outright 54-hole lead when he closed the third round with a double-bogey, began the day one back and looking to become the eighth player to successfully defend a U.S. Open title.

The pristine conditions that greeted players at the start of the week have vanished and the Sunday forecast is calling for gusting winds and chilly temperatures that could creep into the low 60s Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius). Each of the three previous U.S. Opens held at The Country Club required a playoff to determine a winner, the most recent in 1988, and with such a tightly-bunched leaderboard to start the final round extra holes might again be required.

Should there be a tie at the end of regulation, a two-hole aggregate playoff will take place immediately after the fourth round using the par-four first and par-four 18th holes. If still tied, the same holes will be used in a sudden-death format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022