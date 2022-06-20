Golf-U.S. Open leaders begin final round, Scheffler in pursuit

Overnight co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris had company atop the leaderbaord by the time they began their final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler made a hot start. Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, both in search of their first major title, teed off in unseasonably cold and windy conditions that are expected to ratchet up the already difficult test that awaits at The Country Club outside Boston.

World number one Scheffler was one of three golfers who began the day two shots back of the leaders while pre-tournament favourite while word number three Rory McIlroy started a further shot adrift. Scheffler, playing in the third-to-last pairing, made a birdie-birdie start to grab a share of the lead moments before Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris began their round.

McIlroy, playing in the fourth-to-last pairing, drained a 26-birdie putt at the par-four first hole to get within two shots of the lead. Englishman Fitzpatrick, 27, will try to once again taste success on the same Brookline venue that launched his career having won the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in 2013.

Zalatoris, the PGA Tour's reigning rookie of the year, has knocked on the door at majors before and is hoping to finally bust through after finishing runner-up at the 2021 Masters and last month's PGA Championship where he lost in a playoff. Defending champion Jon Rahm, who squandered a chance to hold the outright 54-hole lead when he closed the third round with a double-bogey, began the day one back and looking to become the eighth player to successfully defend a U.S. Open title.

The pristine conditions that greeted players at the start of the week have vanished and the Sunday forecast is calling for gusting winds and chilly temperatures that could creep into the low 60s Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius). Each of the three previous U.S. Opens held at The Country Club required a playoff to determine a winner, the most recent in 1988, and with such a tightly-bunched leaderboard to start the final round extra holes might again be required.

Should there be a tie at the end of regulation, a two-hole aggregate playoff will take place immediately after the fourth round using the par-four first and par-four 18th holes. If still tied, the same holes will be used in a sudden-death format.

