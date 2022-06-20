Golf-Fitzpatrick reaches turn at U.S. Open one clear of Scheffler

Overnight co-leader Matt Fitzpatrick took a one-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Will Zalatoris into the back nine of the U.S. Open on Sunday. Fitzpatrick, seeking more success at The Country Club where he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur that kickstarted his career, mixed three birdies with two bogeys to cover the front nine in two-under-par 33.

World number one Scheffler, who began the day two shots back of Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, made a dream start with birdies on four of the first six holes and had in a share of the lead until a bogey at the par-four 10th. Scheffler, seeking his fifth win of the year, was tested at the par-five eighth where both his second and third shots rolled down the false front of the green and back towards him before he managed to save par.

Zalatoris fell off the pace early but roared into the turn with three birdies over a four-hole stretch, including at the par-four seventh where his approach from 163 yards settled three inches from the cup, and reached the turn one shot off the lead. Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who was four under through 15 holes, was among a pack of three golfers two shots off the pace.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who began the day one shot off the pace after a closing double-bogey on Saturday, was two over through nine holes and five shots back while Rory McIlroy, one over through 11 holes, was a further shot back.

