Left Menu

Golf-Fitzpatrick reaches turn at U.S. Open one clear of Scheffler

Fitzpatrick, seeking more success at The Country Club where he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur that kickstarted his career, mixed three birdies with two bogeys to cover the front nine in two-under-par 33. World number one Scheffler, who began the day two shots back of Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, made a dream start with birdies on four of the first six holes and had in a share of the lead until a bogey at the par-four 10th.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 02:24 IST
Golf-Fitzpatrick reaches turn at U.S. Open one clear of Scheffler
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Overnight co-leader Matt Fitzpatrick took a one-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Will Zalatoris into the back nine of the U.S. Open on Sunday. Fitzpatrick, seeking more success at The Country Club where he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur that kickstarted his career, mixed three birdies with two bogeys to cover the front nine in two-under-par 33.

World number one Scheffler, who began the day two shots back of Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, made a dream start with birdies on four of the first six holes and had in a share of the lead until a bogey at the par-four 10th. Scheffler, seeking his fifth win of the year, was tested at the par-five eighth where both his second and third shots rolled down the false front of the green and back towards him before he managed to save par.

Zalatoris fell off the pace early but roared into the turn with three birdies over a four-hole stretch, including at the par-four seventh where his approach from 163 yards settled three inches from the cup, and reached the turn one shot off the lead. Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who was four under through 15 holes, was among a pack of three golfers two shots off the pace.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who began the day one shot off the pace after a closing double-bogey on Saturday, was two over through nine holes and five shots back while Rory McIlroy, one over through 11 holes, was a further shot back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022