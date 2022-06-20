Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title, sounds Wimbledon warning

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz showed his Wimbledon credentials on Sunday, hammering world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 to win the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament in Halle, Germany. World number 12 Hurkacz defeated Medvedev and Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and showed he will once again be a force to reckon with when the Championships kick off on June 27.

Swimming-Americans Huske, Dressel power to butterfly golds at world championships

American Torri Huske narrowly missed out on a world record in the women's 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Sunday while her compatriot and seven-times Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the 50m butterfly. Huske was ahead of the world record time in the final 50m but eventually finished with a time of 55.64 seconds - just 0.16 seconds shy.

Swimming-FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's competition

Swimming's world governing body FINA on Sunday voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. Transgender rights has become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

Motor racing-Montreal the winner as Formula One makes return

Missing from the Formula One calendar since 2019, the Canadian Grand Prix was back in race mode on Sunday to the delight of drivers, fans and business owners who had missed the fast-paced action at the circuit during its forced COVID-19 hiatus. Whenever the F1 circus pitches its tent in a city, the drivers roll out well-rehearsed platitudes but there has always been a sense of sincerity when it comes to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a high-speed track on the man-made Ile Notre-Dame in the middle of the St. Lawrence river.

Golf-Fitzpatrick wins U.S. Open for maiden major title

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at The Country Club by one shot over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris on Sunday to claim his first major title. Fitzpatrick, who began the day in a share of the lead with playing partner Zalatoris and one shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm, shot a closing two-under-par 68 that left him at six under on the week at the year's third major.

Athletics-British Olympic champion Kelly Holmes comes out as gay

Britain's double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes has revealed she is gay, saying she was nervous and excited about coming out in a move that could have saved her years of heartache. The 52-year-old, who won gold in the 800 and 1,500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, said on Saturday she had known she was gay since she was 17.

Explainer-Why swimming's transgender ruling is important to the sports world

World swimming's governing body FINA on Sunday voted for new eligibility rules that restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions. The policy is the strictest from any Olympic sports body and effectively bars any transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events.

Motor racing-Verstappen holds off Sainz to win in Canada

Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz's charging Ferrari to win the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday and surge 46 points clear in the Formula One world championship after his 150th race. The 24-year-old Dutch driver took his 26th career win 0.9 of a second ahead of Spaniard Sainz, who closed the gap and set up a thrilling final chase thanks to a safety car deployment.

Tennis-Dominant Berrettini wins second straight Queen's title

Italian Matteo Berrettini retained his title at the Queen's Club Championships with a 7-5 6-4 defeat of Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Sunday, as the world number 10 gave himself the perfect launch pad into Wimbledon. Berrettini had too much firepower for unseeded Krajinovic, who has now lost all five of his Tour-level finals.

Tennis-Jabeur wins Berlin title after Bencic retires injured

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur won the second grasscourt title of her career after reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic was forced to retire injured in the final of the Berlin Open on Sunday. Top seed Jabeur took the opening set 6-3, while Bencic injured her ankle in the final game. The Swiss attempted to soldier on but was eventually forced to retire with Jabeur leading 2-1 in the second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)