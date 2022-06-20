Left Menu

Wimbledon player avoids Russia ban with Georgian nationality

Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is currently 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website and in Wimbledons entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-06-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 09:25 IST
Wimbledon player avoids Russia ban with Georgian nationality
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A women's doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia. Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is currently 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website — and in Wimbledon's entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the Tours and the ITF (International Tennis Federation),” an All England Club spokeswoman said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.

Russia, with help from Belarus, began attacking Ukraine in February.

The WTA and ATP professional tennis tours responded to the All England Club's ban by announcing they would not award ranking points to any players for results at Wimbledon.

Britain's Sunday Times first reported Dzalamidze's new nationality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022