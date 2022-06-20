Odd News Roundup: Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind team mate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5 km (3 miles) left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka's paper trumping Pogacar's rock.

