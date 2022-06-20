Left Menu

Northamptonshire sign South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on short-term deal

The 25-year-old batsman will be available for the county's two upcoming first-class fixtures against Warwickshire and Kent.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:17 IST
Northamptonshire sign South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on short-term deal
Ryan Rickelton (Photo: Northamptonshire Steelbacks/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northamptonshire sign South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on a short-term deal for their next two LV= Insurance County Championship games. The 25-year-old batsman will be available for the county's two upcoming first-class fixtures against Warwickshire and Kent.

With ten first-class centuries to his name, Rickelton has smashed nearly 3,000 runs in red-ball cricket at an amazing average of 50.38. Having represented South Africa at the Under 19 level he made his Test debut against Bangladesh in March. "It's really exciting and a great opportunity to be joining Northamptonshire. I have always wanted to play county cricket and to be part of such a well-rounded, strong group is brilliant and I look forward to hopefully contributing to the side's success in the County Championship," Rickelton said in an official statement released by Northamptonshire cricket on Monday.

Championship Captain Ricardo Vasconcelos was excited to bring Rickelton into his squad. "I'm delighted to have Ryan join us for a couple of games, we've known each other since we were little so I'm looking forward to hopefully getting to bat together for Northamptonshire," Vasconcelos said.

"He's a really positive batsman, he plays his shots and has scored a lot of runs in the last couple of years. He got off the mark in test cricket with a reverse sweep I think, so that tells you a bit about him," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022