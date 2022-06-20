Northamptonshire sign South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on short-term deal

Northamptonshire sign South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton on a short-term deal for their next two LV= Insurance County Championship games. The 25-year-old batsman will be available for the county's two upcoming first-class fixtures against Warwickshire and Kent.

With ten first-class centuries to his name, Rickelton has smashed nearly 3,000 runs in red-ball cricket at an amazing average of 50.38. Having represented South Africa at the Under 19 level he made his Test debut against Bangladesh in March. "It's really exciting and a great opportunity to be joining Northamptonshire. I have always wanted to play county cricket and to be part of such a well-rounded, strong group is brilliant and I look forward to hopefully contributing to the side's success in the County Championship," Rickelton said in an official statement released by Northamptonshire cricket on Monday.

Championship Captain Ricardo Vasconcelos was excited to bring Rickelton into his squad. "I'm delighted to have Ryan join us for a couple of games, we've known each other since we were little so I'm looking forward to hopefully getting to bat together for Northamptonshire," Vasconcelos said.

"He's a really positive batsman, he plays his shots and has scored a lot of runs in the last couple of years. He got off the mark in test cricket with a reverse sweep I think, so that tells you a bit about him," he added. (ANI)

