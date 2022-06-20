Left Menu

Swimming-Ledecky dominates 1,500m to win second gold at world championships

Ledecky, who won the women's 400 metres freestyle event on the opening day, cruised to the gold medal with a time of 15 minutes and 30.15 seconds. The 25-year-old finished more than 14 seconds ahead of compatriot Katie Grimes who took the silver while Australia's Lani Pallister took the bronze.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:26 IST
Swimming-Ledecky dominates 1,500m to win second gold at world championships
  • Country:
  • Hungary

American Katie Ledecky dominated the women's 1,500 metres freestyle event to claim her second gold medal at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Monday. Ledecky, who won the women's 400 metres freestyle event on the opening day, cruised to the gold medal with a time of 15 minutes and 30.15 seconds.

The 25-year-old finished more than 14 seconds ahead of compatriot Katie Grimes who took the silver while Australia's Lani Pallister took the bronze. "I love this pool, I knew I put in the work to have a good swim and got into a rhythm," Ledecky said.

"I've got the relay, that's next on the agenda and then I will tackle the 800m. We'll see (if I can get a record)." Earlier, Romanian teenager David Popovici smashed the world junior record as he powered to victory to take gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle event.

The 17-year-old became the first male Romanian swimmer to win gold at the world championships as he finished with a time of 1:43.21. He finished more than a second ahead of South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo while Britain's reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean finished third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022