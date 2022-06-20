Left Menu

Ashwin missed plane to England after testing positive for COVID-19: BCCI source

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his team mates for the one-off fifth Test after testing positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:56 IST
Ashwin missed plane to England after testing positive for COVID-19: BCCI source
  • Country:
  • India

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his team mates for the one-off 'fifth Test' after testing positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements. The Indian team had left for UK on June 16. ''Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire,'' the source added.

The rest of the squad is already in Leicester and started training under supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20 assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin on either June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022