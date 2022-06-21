AP win first U-19 T20 national cricket championship for deaf

Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious in the first U-19 T20 National Cricket Championship organised by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA).

The tournament, held between June 16 and 19, saw teams from across the country compete for the title. Andhra Pradesh beat Gujarat by five wickets in the final to claim their maiden title. ''We, at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association are extremely thrilled to announce the winners for the tournaments' maiden season, Andhra Pradesh. All the teams and its participants worked extremely hard and made this season an ultimate success. ''We look forward to more such tournaments in the future which will further give great opportunities to more such talents across the country,'' IDCA president Sumit Jain said in a statement.

