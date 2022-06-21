Sports News Roundup: Yankees hold off Rays for 50th win; Twenty of 24 lawsuits against Browns QB Watson settled and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Coleman, Richardson headline top at U.S. championships

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle to stake their claims as the king and queen of American track in Eugene, Oregon this week, as the 100 metres specialists headline the U.S. championships. The top three finishers in the meeting who meet certain qualifying standards and reigning global title-holders advance to the first world championships ever held in the United States at the same Oregon track starting on July 15.

MLB roundup: Yankees hold off Rays for 50th win

Gerrit Cole came within six outs of a no-hitter and Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple with one out in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Anthony Rizzo homered three batters into the game and Gleyber Torres scored on an error as the Yankees won for the 17th time in 19 games and became the fifth team to win at least 50 of its first 67 games since 1930.

NFL-Twenty of 24 lawsuits against Browns QB Watson settled - ESPN

All but four of the 24 lawsuits that alleged sexual assault by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have been settled, ESPN reported on Tuesday. More than 20 women had come forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, who was also investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing".

Golf-Koepka latest to sign up for LIV Golf series - ESPN

Former world number one Brooks Koepka has became the latest player to join the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Koepka joins a list of top golfers including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf, ESPN reported citing sources.

Sport-World Netball latest sports body to confirm review of transgender rules

The World Netball Federation has become the latest international sports body to announce they are reviewing their rules on transgender involvement in women's sport after swimming's ruling on the issue. "Our Medical Committee are currently in the process of reviewing our transgender policy," a spokesperson for the federation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Rugby league joins clampdown on transgender athletes in women's sport

Rugby league banned transgender players from women's international competition on Tuesday until further notice, following global swimming's decision to restrict trans athletes' participation at the elite level. The International Rugby League (IRL) said it needed to further consult and balance transgender participation against "perceived risk" to other players.

NBA-Warriors celebrate championship with parade, champagne and ice cream

Tens of thousands of jubilant blue-and-gold clad Golden State Warriors fans lined Market Street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the team's fourth NBA championship triumph in eight years. The players, who beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 for the title, basked in the adoration of the crowd with several of them leaving their buses to embrace delirious "Dubs" fans under sunny skies clouded only by blasts of confetti.

Soccer-FIFA move to protect foreign players affected by Ukraine conflict

Soccer's world governing body FIFA has moved to help protect foreign players affected by the conflict in Ukraine by allowing them to suspend their contracts until June 2023. Earlier this month, Andriy Pavelko, president of Ukraine's football federation, revealed details of discussions with the heads of FIFA and UEFA about resuming men's and women's matches in the country in a safe manner in August.

Tennis-ATP to trial off-court coaching including at U.S. Open, season-ending Finals

The ATP will trial off-court coaching in the second half of the year, with players set to receive instructions in qualifying and main draw matches in tournaments including the U.S. Open and the ATP Finals, the governing body of men's tennis said on Tuesday. The trial will permit an individual to coach a player both verbally and non-verbally from a designated seat provided that it does not interrupt play or hinder an opponent.

Tennis-Djokovic top men's seed for Wimbledon in absence of Medvedev, Zverev

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week's tournament as the men's top seed with Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev banned from taking part while Germany's second-ranked Alexander Zverev is out injured. Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year's Wimbledon following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a 'special operation'.

