Athletics-Coleman, Richardson headline top at U.S. championships

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle to stake their claims as the king and queen of American track in Eugene, Oregon this week, as the 100 metres specialists headline the U.S. championships. The top three finishers in the meeting who meet certain qualifying standards and reigning global title-holders advance to the first world championships ever held in the United States at the same Oregon track starting on July 15.

NFL-Gronkowski retires for second time in his career

Four-times Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time on Tuesday following his two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing the curtain down on an elite career where the tight end became one of the sport's greats. Gronkowski, who first retired in 2019 after winning the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots, came out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with long-time team mate Tom Brady.

Tennis-Williams makes winning return after year out in Eastbourne doubles

Serena Williams made a winning return to action at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday as she and partner Ons Jabeur came from a set down to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-3 (13-11) in the women's doubles. The former world number one had not played competitive tennis since limping out of last year's first-round match at Wimbledon -- where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles -- in tears due to a leg injury.

NFL-Twenty of 24 lawsuits against Browns QB Watson settled - ESPN

All but four of the 24 lawsuits that alleged sexual assault by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have been settled, ESPN reported on Tuesday. More than 20 women had come forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, who was also investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing".

WTA roundup: Brits score big upsets at Eastbourne

Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter delighted the home crowd by taking down two of the top seeds in the women's draw Tuesday during Round of 32 matches at the Rothesay International at Eastbourne, Great Britain. Burrage, ranked No. 169 in the world, upset top seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4, 6-3, while countrywoman Boulter rallied to beat fourth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Burrage won 80 percent of her first-service points to win her first-ever meeting with Badosa, the world No. 4.

Detained WNBA star Griner unable to speak to wife due to logistical issue -State Dept

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for months, was not able to speak to her wife as scheduled due to a logistical error compounded by Russia's restrictions on the U.S. embassy's operations in Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday. "We deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak to her wife over the weekend because of a logistical error," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that the call has been rescheduled.

Soccer-FIFA move to protect foreign players affected by Ukraine conflict

Soccer's world governing body FIFA has moved to help protect foreign players affected by the conflict in Ukraine by allowing them to suspend their contracts until June 2023. Earlier this month, Andriy Pavelko, president of Ukraine's football federation, revealed details of discussions with the heads of FIFA and UEFA about resuming men's and women's matches in the country in a safe manner in August.

ATP roundup: Wild card upends Holger Rune at Eastbourne

British wild card Ryan Peniston upset No. 8 seed Holger Rune of Denmark 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. Peniston, the 147th ranked player in the world, won 72 percent of his second serves to oust Rune in two hours.

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday. Hana Kuma, which translates to "flower bear," will produce stories that are "culturally specific but universal to all audiences" and already has multiple projects lined up, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Tennis-Djokovic top men's seed for Wimbledon in absence of Medvedev, Zverev

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week's tournament as the men's top seed with Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev banned from taking part while Germany's second-ranked Alexander Zverev is out injured. Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year's Wimbledon following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a 'special operation'.

