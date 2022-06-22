Left Menu

Golf-LIV Golf players will be allowed to play at the Open, says R&A

Golfers who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to play at the Open next month, organisers The R&A said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate. However, they were able to play at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:21 IST
Golf-LIV Golf players will be allowed to play at the Open, says R&A

Golfers who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to play at the Open next month, organisers The R&A said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate.

However, they were able to play at the U.S. Open earlier this month. The Open will be played at St Andrews from July 14-17. "The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said in a statement.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews." Several top golfers such as six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022