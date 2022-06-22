Left Menu

SAI approves star wrestler Bajrang's US training, TOPS cyclists to get faster T20 bikes

The MOC also approved financial assistance for shooter Anish Bhanwala towards foreign training and competition in Germany at the Shooting Sport Center, Suhl for 20 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Wednesday approved Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia's 35-day training camp in the United States ahead of Commonwealth Games.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Bajrang's travel, boarding and daily costs towards training camp in Michigan, USA from June 25 till July 30. TOPS would also take care of expenses for his personal coach and physiotherapist.

The training stint in the USA will help Bajrang prepare for the upcoming Birmingham Games and the World Championships. The MOC also approved financial assistance towards the procurement of two T20 Proteam Look TT track bikes for TOPS development cyclists Ronaldo Singh and David Beckhame. The T20 bikes are new top-of-the-range track bikes that were also used by the French national team at the Tokyo Olympics. ''The bike is said to be lighter, stiffer, and more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessors. The mentioned bikes will also help the athletes prepare for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games this year,'' the SAI statement read. Besides, the MOC also approved financial assistance for country's ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal towards his support staff fees, fitness training, physiotherapy, rehab and fitness testing and nutritionist.

