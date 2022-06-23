IndW vs SLW: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first against Sri Lanka

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka here at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday. It is the first match of the three-match T20I series between both sides. After this, both sides will meet for three ODIs in Pallekele.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera(w), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani. (ANI)

