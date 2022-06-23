Left Menu

IndW vs SLW: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first against Sri Lanka

It is the first match of the three-match T20I series between both sides. After this, both sides will meet for three ODIs in Pallekele.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:31 IST
IndW vs SLW: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first against Sri Lanka
India and Sri Lanka captains. (Photo- BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka here at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday. It is the first match of the three-match T20I series between both sides. After this, both sides will meet for three ODIs in Pallekele.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera(w), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022