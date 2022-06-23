Left Menu

Gangjee best-placed Indian at 29th at Korean Open

PTI | Cheonan | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:24 IST
Gangjee best-placed Indian at 29th at Korean Open
  • Country:
  • South Korea

India's Rahil Gangjee (72) skidded over the last three holes to finish at one-over and was the best-placed Indian at tied 29th on a tough day at the Kolon Korea Open here.

Gangjee was in the top 5 after 15 holes, but bogeys in his last three holes from seventh to ninth after starting from the 10th saw him slide down at the challenging Woo Jeong Hills course.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) was at 2-over and was tied 48th, while Veer Ahlawat (78) and Honey Baisoya (80) were at tied 120th and tied 133rd respectively, and in danger of missing the cut.

The 35-year-old Seungsu Han of the US took an early lead in the 64th edition of the tournament, posting a flawless three-under-par score of 68. He was the only player in the morning session to avoid dropping shots on a course that proved tough from the word go in the USD 1.03 million event, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Korea Golf Association.

He was later joined by Jaimin Hwang and Lee Junghwan, both of whom also shot 3-under 68 each. Gangjee opened on the 10th and birdied fourth and ninth before the turn and played the first six holes of the front nine in par before bogeying seventh, eighth and ninth.

Bhullar started with a bogey on tenth but a birdie on 12th brought him to even par before bogeys on 17 and 18 saw him turn in 2-over. He birdied fifth but dropped a shot on eighth to finish at 2-over 73.

Seven players, including Nititihorn Thippong, who won his career breakthrough event the DGC Open by Mastercard recently in India, were 2-under 69 each and Gangjee was with them till he dropped shots at the last three holes.

Co-leader Seungsu Han said he was ready for the round and happy to have finished before the rain, expected in the afternoon.

Thippong had a patchy morning. After opening with a birdie on the 10th hole, he gave a shot back a couple of holes later, before picking up pace to birdie the last two holes before the turn. His back nine started with a dropped shot, but a recovering birdie before the end left him in an early tie for second place at two-under-par.

Jarin Todd of the USA, who finished ninth in the recent International Series England, played a patient round to join the group on second at 69.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022