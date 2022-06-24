Basketball-Orlando Magic select Banchero first overall in NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic took Duke University's Paolo Banchero first overall in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday.

Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39 starts in his one year with the Blue Devils, will look to turn around a lackluster Magic after a 22-win and 60 loss season.

