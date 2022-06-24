Swiss appeals court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of bribery

A Swiss appeals court found former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke guilty of forging documents and accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights, it said on Friday. The appellate division of the Federal Criminal Court acquitted Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi of inciting Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement, upholding the verdict of a lower court.

Valcke and Al-Khelaifi had denied bribery charges in their appeals trial, which was held in March.

