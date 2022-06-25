For all sports lovers, the year 2022 is jam-packed with all sorts of events but it is specifically a good time for football fans. After a long 4 years without the most awaited football event, the time has finally come. From November 21 to December 18, Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup 2022. The World Cup was originally organized in 1930 and is now held every four years, making this the 22nd edition. It is the first World Cup to be held in an Arab country and just the second to be held in Asia, following World Cup 2002 in Japan and South Korea. Due to Qatar's harsh summer climate, this will be the first time the tournament will take place so late in the year.

Duration of the World Cup

The tournament schedule is not a long one with the schedule being only 28 days long. Four games are played per day for 12 days during the group stage whilst when the tournament reaches the knockout rounds there will be only two matches a day. The semi-finals and the final will be played on different days having only one match per day. Each match will be 90 minutes long, with two 45-minute halves separated by a 15-minute interval. Overtime will be divided into two 15-minute sessions, with a 5-minute break between regular and overtime time. The extra-time break is limited to one minute. If the score is still tied after extra time, penalties are given.

For the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has organized to have eight different stadiums. These football stadiums are expected to cost three billion dollars in total. Qatar will design and implement environmentally friendly cooling technologies for the 2022 World Cup venues. Other countries will be able to utilize this technology as well. The planned stadiums will be decreased in size after the 2022 World Cup and will thereafter be used as permanent venues for regional clubs.

Likely Winner

France is the defending World Cup winner, having defeated Croatia in the final with a score of 4-2, earning their second World Cup championship. One might think that Italy could have been a great contender, having won the European Championships (EURO) 2020 only a year ago in 2021, after the EURO was postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the Italian team has failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second time in a row. The Al Thumama Stadium will host the opening match, and the Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup final. Natural grass will be used for the 2022 World Cup matches. The World Football Association is granted a special exemption to allow artificial grass to be used.

At this point in time, Brazil is the favorite to win in Qatar. The Brazilian team has shown great promise with their amazing form and recently won 13 consecutive games overall. Brazil's team has shown an amazing free flow in their playing style however nothing compares to their outstanding defense during their streak of wins.

Argentina, like Brazil, has promised to win the entire tournament. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Marcos Senesi on the defense, this team will not go down without a fight. For Lionel Messi, this world cup might be the last one of his career so expect the player to be determined to take the trophy home.

Betting on the World Cup

