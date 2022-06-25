Left Menu

Gaurav Gill retires from World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya 2022 round

Gaurav Gill was a strong contender for the Safari Rally podium in WRC2, however, the gruelling opening day led to Gill's day ending prematurely as his Fabia came to a halt when his engine inhaled huge amounts of sand.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 12:36 IST
Gaurav Gill retires from World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya 2022 round
Gaurav Gill in action during WRC2 Safari rally in Kenya (Image: JK Tyre Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a terrific start in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya, three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion and seven-time Indian National Rally Championship title holder Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill was forced to retire from the Safari Rally Kenya on Friday as he fell victim to the deadly 'Fesh Fesh' dust that the Safari rally is dreaded for which led to engine damage. The JK Tyre Motorsport-sponsored driver Gill showed tremendous pace by winning the shakedown, Stage 1 and Stage 3 in WRC2 in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Gill was a strong contender for the Safari Rally podium in WRC2, however, the gruelling opening day led to Gill's day ending prematurely as his Fabia came to a halt when his engine inhaled huge amounts of sand. Talking about his experience, Gaurav Gill said, "Deeply gutted to have dropped out from this legendary rally. But as with all events, this was a great experience, I had the pace to match the front runners. I thank my sponsors for this amazing opportunity, the love and support received from the Kenyan Indian community beside well-wishers back home was overwhelming."

JK Tyre has been closely associated with the world of motorsports for almost three decades. JK Tyre's efforts started paying dividends in just a few years' time, with the likes of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok going all the way to the F1 rung. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022