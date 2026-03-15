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Katsuta Conquers Kenyan Safari Rally for Historic Win

Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta clinched his first world championship victory at the Kenya Safari Rally. This marks Japan's first WRC win since 1992. Katsuta emerged victorious despite challenges, finishing ahead of Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux and Toyota's Sami Pajari. The victory was emotional for Katsuta, who overcame significant competition and rough conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:37 IST
Katsuta Conquers Kenyan Safari Rally for Historic Win

Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta emerged triumphant at the Kenya Safari Rally, securing his maiden victory in the World Rally Championship (WRC). This win marks a historic moment as the first victory by a Japanese driver in the WRC since Kenjiro Shinozuka in 1992 at the Ivory Coast Rally.

Katsuta, in his 94th WRC start, finished 27.4 seconds ahead of Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux, with Sami Pajari from Toyota taking the third spot. Despite enduring a challenging path with setbacks and tough competition, Katsuta managed to clinch the win, bringing immense satisfaction to both him and his team.

The upcoming challenge the racers face is the Croatia Rally scheduled for April 9-12. With the drivers focusing on building their standings, the competition on asphalt roads around Rijeka promises to be fiercely contested and eagerly anticipated by fans.

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