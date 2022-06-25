Left Menu

Tennis-American Keys out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury

Wimbledon said the 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the draw. "This isn't what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury," world number 24 Keys tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:42 IST
Former world number seven Keys won her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide WTA tournament in January before reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Image Credit: Geograph

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Madison Keys has withdrawn from the grasscourt Grand Slam due to an abdominal injury, the American 19th seed said on Saturday. Wimbledon said the 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the draw.

"This isn't what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury," world number 24 Keys tweeted. "I'm so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year."

Former world number seven Keys won her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide WTA tournament in January before reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open. She was defeated in the French Open fourth round by Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

