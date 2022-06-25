Left Menu

Anurag Thakur calls for enrolment of more youth volunteers in nation-building

The two-day conference that saw representatives from 33 states and Union territories including 15 ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports from various states was a national platform of discussions and deliberations on the way to make India a sporting nation.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur called upon states to increase the enrollment of youth volunteers in the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan (NYKS) and National Social Service (NSS) programmes as a way to increase the involvement of youth in nation-building. Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day National Conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports at Kevadia in Gujarat, Thakur pointed to the key role that youth volunteers had played in serving civil society during the Covid pandemic and said that states must tap into the huge youth potential of India and engage them in a range of nation-building projects.

The second day saw the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel. Thakur stressed the need to use technology to bring the youth of the nation together and create a mobile app that would ensure the last-mile connectivity of youth volunteers across the nation.

"We need to take a scientific approach towards our forward planning. There are states who are good at certain games, they have better coaches and better infrastructure that could be used by athletes from other states as well. Coordination will be the key to achieving the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to see India among the Top 10 sporting nations in the world. We always have to keep the athlete at the centre and look at their ease of living even while planning our policies," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

