Kohli, Jadeja's half-centuries guide India to take 366 run lead against Leicestershire (Day 3, Stumps)

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored brilliant half-centuries for India.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 23:30 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the third day of the practice match against Leicestershire, the Indian batters made 364 runs for the loss of 7 wickets after 92 overs till the end of the day's play on the third day of the warm-up match. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored brilliant half-centuries for India. Thanks to this India took a lead of 366 runs based on the second innings.

The batters presented a spectacular batting scene. Both the openers got India off to a solid start, with Srikar Bharat and Shubman Gill adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 38, while Hanuma Vihari (20) failed to play big innings, and Srikar Bharat added 43 runs. After this, Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for zero in the first innings, played spectacular innings of 62 runs in 89 balls. Apart from this, Virat Kohli came to bat no. 7 and scored 67 runs, during which he smashed 5 fours and two sixes.

By the end of the third day's play, India had achieved 364 runs for the loss of 7 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten at 56 and Mohammad Siraj playing on 1 run at the crease. On the other hand, Navdeep Saini has taken three wickets for Leicettshire so far, he took three wickets for 55 runs in 16 overs. While Kamlesh Nagarkoti bagged two, Ravi Sai Kishore, Jasprit Bumrah and Bill Davis got one wicket each. Based on the second innings, the Indian team has taken a strong lead of 366 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

