Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

In Sundays episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi described Mithali as one of the most talented cricketers in India.Her retirement from cricket has emotionally moved many sports lovers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid glowing tributes to Mithali Raj and conveyed his best wishes to the legendary former Indian skipper who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Having made her debut at the age of 16, Mithali brought an end to an illustrious 23-year career, finishing as the most capped player, the highest run-scorer, and the most successful women's captain. In Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi described Mithali as ''one of the most talented cricketers in India''.

''Her retirement from cricket has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future,'' the prime minister said.

Since making her debut on June 26, 1999, against Ireland, Mithali represented the country in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs, and 89 T20Is.

In 333 international matches, the 39-year-old aggregated 10,868 runs across three formats.

She has led India to a record 89 wins from 155 ODIs, ahead of Belinda Clarke who is second on the list with 83 victories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

