PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:27 IST
MP cricket team to get grand public welcome for Ranji win, says CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh cricket team will be accorded a public welcome for winning the prestigious Ranji Trophy for the first time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final.

''For the first time, Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy title by defeating Mumbai, who have won this title several times, and created history. We are very happy and it is an emotional moment for us. The winning team will be accorded a grand public welcome in Bhopal,'' Chouhan said.

He congratulated coach Chandrakant Pandit, captain Aditya Shrivastava and the entire team on the victory.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and state BJP president VD Sharma were among those who hailed the achievement.

Due to efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, awareness among the people of sports has increased, Sharma claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

