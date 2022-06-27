Premier League: Petr Cech set to leave technical, performance advisory role at Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club on Monday announced that Petr Cech, Technical and Performance Advisor, will leave his role effective June 30. Since his appointment three years ago, Cech has provided advice and guidance on all football and performance matters throughout the Premier League club, while strengthening the links between men's and academy teams.

Cech said: "It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch." While, Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner of Chelsea, said: "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."

As a player, Cech formed part of an exciting rebuild at Chelsea under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, and was the club's No.1 for 10 years before eventually slipping behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order, making 494 appearances for the club in total. During that time, he won four Premier League titles alongside four FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League and Europa League.

Chairman Bruce Buck and transfer boss Marina Granovskaia have already confirmed their departures from Chelsea. Last month, Chelsea announced that the ownership transfer of the club to the consortium led by Todd Boehly has been completed.

The consortium also includes Hansjorg Wyss, founder of the Wyss Foundation, and Mark Walter, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Capital. Walter and Boehly are owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Sparks. The transaction has received all necessary approvals from The Government of the United Kingdom, The Premier League, and other authorities. (ANI)

