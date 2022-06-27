HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1303 JABEUR SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND

Third seed Ons Jabeur powered past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3. The Tunisian, a quarter-finalist last year, showed no signs of being hampered by the knee injury that forced her out of the Eastbourne tune-up event. READ MORE:

Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon. Williams to face France's Tan in Wimbledon opener, Djokovic plays Kwon.

U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation Fit-again Murray full of belief ahead of Wimbledon.

Raducanu plays down injury concerns, says full steam ahead for Wimbledon. Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021.

Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass.

Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid tempestuous season.

Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hope Raducanu

Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees Wimbledon order of play on Monday

1212 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY Play got underway again following a suspension due to rain.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)