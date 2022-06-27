Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Third seed Ruud seals maiden Wimbledon win at third attempt

Norwegian third seed Casper Ruud registered his maiden Wimbledon victory in his third main-draw appearance when he saw off experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(1) 7-6(9) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. French Open runner-up Ruud failed to get past the opening hurdle in 2019 and 2021 and arrived at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam following a first-round loss at Queen's to world number 180 Ryan Peniston.

Tennis-Wimbledon open for business, not quite as usual

The world's most famous queue began streaming into the All England Club on Monday as the gates opened at the start of the 135th edition of the Wimbledon championships. The quintessential English sight of thousands of tennis fans waiting patiently, often having camped overnight, to gain entry to the grounds has been missing since 2019.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie eases through after rain delay

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie made light work of Spain's Pablo Andujar to give Britain its first win at this year's Wimbledon, easing through 6-0 7-6(3) 6-3 on Monday. With the home spotlight very much on Centre Court where fellow Britons Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were in action later, Norrie opened proceedings on Court Two.

Tennis-Rusty Djokovic sees off Korean Kwon to advance

Top seed Novak Djokovic overcame a dogged challenge from 81st-ranked Korean Kwon Soon-woo and his own grasscourt rustiness to reach the Wimbledon second round with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory on Monday. The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row and his seventh overall, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon, who brought a lively mixture of tennis, from booming forehands to delicate drop-shots, onto Centre Court.

Athletics-Kerley, Jefferson emerge as U.S. best 100m hopes, McLaughlin unstoppable on hurdles

Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley and Melissa Jefferson lead the United States' hopes in the 100 metres when the world championships kick off next month, with superstar record-holder Sydney McLaughlin unstoppable in the 400 metres hurdles. Kerley won the U.S. championship final in a dominant 9.77 seconds, after setting a world-leading time of 9.76 in the semi-final stage in Eugene, Oregon, and said he was targeting eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's record of 9.58.

Tennis-Confident Jabeur sets sights on top ranking

Having climbed to a career-high ranking of second on Monday, Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur was already plotting on dethroning Iga Swiatek as the world number one. The 27-year-old surpassed South African Amanda Coetzer -- who reached the world number three ranking in 1997 -- to become the highest-ranked African player in history.

Tennis-Medvedev still swinging on grass in golf game with Schweinsteiger

Daniil Medvedev may be banned from Wimbledon but the world number one was still swinging on grass as he swapped his tennis racket for a golf club on Monday and a game against former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. Russian Medvedev is missing the grasscourt Grand Slam after organisers banned players from his country and Belarus because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but while Wimbledon dealt with familiar rain delays, Medvedev was soaking up the sun.

Rugby-Spain's disqualification from 2023 World Cup confirmed

Spain's appeal against their disqualification from next year's Rugby World Cup in France for fielding an ineligible player during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship has been dismissed, the sport's Independent Appeal Committee announced on Monday. "The Independent Appeal Committee reviewed the original decision of the Independent Judicial Committee based on the evidence that was before it," the Appeal Committee said in a statement.

Tennis-Britain's Burrage plays Wimbledon Good Samaritan before early exit

Briton Jodie Burrage earned praise for helping out a distressed ball boy on Monday as she suffered a second successive first-round exit at Wimbledon. Wildcard Burrage, comprehensively beaten 6-2 6-3 by Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, reacted quickly at the start of the second set when the ball boy became unwell.

Tennis-Hurkacz pledges 100 euros for every ace at Wimbledon to Ukraine relief effort

Hubert Hurkacz will hope his powerful serve is on point at Wimbledon after pledging to donate 100 euros ($105.54) for every ace he hits to the Ukraine relief effort, the Polish seventh seed said on Sunday ahead of the grasscourt Grand Slam. Hurkacz, whose power is suited to grass courts, is third on the list of number of aces hit on the ATP Tour this year with 452 -- behind big-serving Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka.

