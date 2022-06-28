Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-I was praying to avoid Court 18, says Isner after five-set win

Twelve years after winning the longest tennis match in history, John Isner admits he still has nightmares whenever he goes to five sets at Wimbledon's Court 18 where he beat Enzo Couacaud 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday. Isner is best remembered for the 11-hour epic in 2010 against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Court 18 where the final set of their first round match finished 70-68 to the big-serving American after they slugged it out over three days.

Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021

Nearly a year to the day since Serena Williams last played a singles match on the Tour, the tennis great returns to Wimbledon's Centre Court where her awe-inspiring career almost came to a tearful end. Chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown, sixth seed Williams limped out of her first round match last year with an injury and the sport suddenly had a void to fill as she took a year off to "heal physically and mentally".

Tennis-Wimbledon open for business, not quite as usual

The world's most famous queue began streaming into the All England Club on Monday as the gates opened at the start of the 135th edition of the Wimbledon championships. The quintessential English sight of thousands of tennis fans waiting patiently, often having camped overnight, to gain entry to the grounds has been missing since 2019.

Ice hockey-Sedin twins headline Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Swedish twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who formed one of the best scoring duos in the NHL for nearly two decades with the Vancouver Canucks, were elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the Class of 2022. Drafted by the Canucks with the second and third overall picks of the 1999 NHL Draft, the Sedins were lifelong linemates and known for their playmaking abilities.

Tennis-Italian Sinner's first tour-level win on grass sends Wawrinka out

Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner won a clash of generations against three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka on Monday, defeating the Swiss wildcard 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the Wimbledon first round for his maiden victory on grass. Widely considered as one of the future stars of men's tennis, Sinner has made the quarter-finals of the Australian and French Opens but had yet to win a Tour-level match on grass before Monday.

Tennis-Djokovic aims to shed grasscourt rust in Wimbledon second round

Novak Djokovic dropped a set on the way to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday and did not look like the Mr Consistency who has become the first player to win 80 singles matches in each of the Grand Slam tournaments. But his opponents know that once the Serbian finds his 2022 grass legs, they will more than likely follow first-round victim Kwon Soo-woo out of the event.

NHL-Avalanche deliver third championship of year for owner Kroenke

Stan Kroenke's winning ways continued on Sunday when the billionaire businessman secured his third championship of 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup triumph. The "Avs" beat the two-time defending champion Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the Finals in Tampa to secure the franchise's third title and second under the ownership of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Tennis-Winning and losing doesn't exist with war raging, says Ukraine's Tsurenko

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko reached the second round of Wimbledon on Monday but with Russian missiles raining down on her home country she insisted winning or losing tennis matches had ceased to exist as a priority in her life. After beating Britain's Jodie Burrage, the 33-year-old spoke candidly about the emotions of playing at the tournament while her home city of Kyiv comes under renewed attack.

Tennis-Collins becomes highest women's seed to fall on day one

American Danielle Collins was the highest women's seed to fall on day one at Wimbledon as she went down 5-7 6-4 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova on Monday. Australian Open runner-up Collins, seeded seven, looked on course for the second round after taking a tight opener but came unstuck against the 66th-ranked Czech player.

Tennis-Murray safely through despite slow start

Twice former champion Andy Murray showed he still has plenty to offer at Wimbledon as he overcame a slow start to beat Australian James Duckworth on Centre Court on Monday. For once the British spotlight has not been focused quite so squarely on the 35-year-old Murray in the Wimbledon build-up, courtesy of U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu's meteoric rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)