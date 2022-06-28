Left Menu

Cycling-Senechal replaces COVID-hit Declercq in Quick Step Tour squad

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:45 IST
Cycling-Senechal replaces COVID-hit Declercq in Quick Step Tour squad
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

French champion Florian Senechal has been included in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Tour de France squad after Tim Declercq tested positive for COVID-19, the Belgian outfit said on Tuesday. "We are sorry to announce that Tim Declercq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not take part in this year's Tour de France," the team said in a statement.

"He will be replaced for the race by French Champion Florian Senechal." Briton Mark Cavendish remains the most notable omission from the squad.

The Tour starts in Copenhagen on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022