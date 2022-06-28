Cycling-Senechal replaces COVID-hit Declercq in Quick Step Tour squad
French champion Florian Senechal has been included in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Tour de France squad after Tim Declercq tested positive for COVID-19, the Belgian outfit said on Tuesday. "We are sorry to announce that Tim Declercq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not take part in this year's Tour de France," the team said in a statement.
"He will be replaced for the race by French Champion Florian Senechal." Briton Mark Cavendish remains the most notable omission from the squad.
The Tour starts in Copenhagen on Friday.
