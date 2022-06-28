Left Menu

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Lallianzuala Chhangte on a permanent deal

Indian Super League ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Lallianzuala Chhangte following his six-month loan spell with the club.The 25-year-old winger joins the club after signing a three-year contract.

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Lallianzuala Chhangte on a permanent deal
Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Lallianzuala Chhangte following his six-month loan spell with the club.

The 25-year-old winger joins the club after signing a three-year contract. Chhangte has 97 ISL appearances to his name and is the third-highest Indian goal-scorer in the league's history with 20 goals. After initially signing on loan from fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC in January 2022, the Mizoram-born player turned out for Mumbai City on seven occasions in the 2021-22 ISL season. He was also an integral part of the Club's AFC Champions League campaign, where he featured in the all six group stage matches. Chhangte said,''One of the biggest reasons behind joining Mumbai City last season was to be a part of an ambitious club and to play at the highest level possible I feel privileged that I was able to do just that representing our club at the AFC Champions League and being a part of history.'' ''This is the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I cannot wait to be in Mumbai and represent our club to the best of my abilities in front of our fan,'' he added. Head coach Des Buckingham said Chhangte has shown his qualities and has continued to try and develop his overall game in the short space of time.

