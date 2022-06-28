Soccer-Monaco sign Liverpool forward Minamino on four-year deal
AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg. ($1 = 0.8199 pounds)
Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent move to French side AS Monaco for a reported fee of around 15.5 million pounds ($18.91 million), both clubs said on Tuesday. The Japan international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2-1/2 years at Liverpool during which he was sent on a one-year loan to Southampton.
The 27-year-old made 55 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his time at Anfield. The Cerezo Osaka youth product spent five years at Austrian top-tier club Salzburg before moving to England.
"With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team," Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in a statement. AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg.
($1 = 0.8199 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli on vacation mode on beach ahead of England tour
NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson to miss day four of second Test against England due to back injury
Mark Alleyne, Neil Killeen join England coaching staff for Netherlands series
New Zealand dismisses England for 539, leads by 14 runs
Cricket-New Zealand lead England by 14 after running through tail