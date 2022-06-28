Soccer-Monaco sign Liverpool forward Minamino on four-year deal

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent move to French side AS Monaco for a reported fee of around 15.5 million pounds ($18.91 million), both clubs said on Tuesday. The Japan international has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after 2-1/2 years at Liverpool during which he was sent on a one-year loan to Southampton.

The 27-year-old made 55 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his time at Anfield. The Cerezo Osaka youth product spent five years at Austrian top-tier club Salzburg before moving to England.

"With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team," Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in a statement. AS Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, earning a place in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition in which Minamino has played before both for Liverpool and Salzburg.

($1 = 0.8199 pounds)

