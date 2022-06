India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Scoreboard

Scoreboard of second and final T20 International between India and Ireland here on Tuesday.

India Innings: Sanju Samson b Adair 77 Ishan Kishan c Tucker b Adair 3 Deepak Hooda c McBrine b Little 104 Suryakumar Yadav c Tucker b Little 15 Hardik Pandya not out 13 Dinesh Karthik c Tucker b Young 0 Axar Patel c Dockrell b Young 0 Harshal Patel b Adair 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1 Extras: (B-4 NB-2 W-6) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/189 3/206 4/212 5/217 6/217 7/226 Bowling: Mark Adair 4-0-42-3, Josh Little 4-0-38-2, Craig Young 4-0-35-2, Gareth Delany 4-0-43-0, Conor Olphert 3-0-47-0, Andy McBrine 1-0-16-0.

