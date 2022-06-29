India beat Ireland by 4 runs in 2nd T20I, clinch series 2-0

India beat Ireland by four runs in the second and final T20 International to clinch the two-match series 2-0 here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India posted a huge 225 for seven with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 104 while Sanju Samson contributing 77.

The Indians then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match. Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 60 while opener Paul Stirling contributed 40. Harry Tector and George Dockrell chipped in with 39 and 34 not out respectively.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Umrah Malik took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first match by seven wickets. Brief Scores: India: 225 for 7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/42, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35). Ireland: 221 for 5 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 40, Andrew Balbirnie 60, Harry Tector 39; George Dockrell 34 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42).

