Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test in absence of Rohit Sharma

According to sources, Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue and he has been informed about this in the team meeting

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:42 IST
Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test in absence of Rohit Sharma
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead Team India in the Edgbaston Test against England. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham starting on July 1.

Rohit Sharma tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. Rohit, who was playing in India's four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, is currently in quarantine. According to sources, Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue and he has been informed about this in the team meeting. Bumrah is the vice-captain and will be leading the team till Rohit Sharma recovers from COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an advisory on Monday for players in England to limit their public appearances and hangouts and stay indoors. Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, COVID-19 is still not over and players have been unable to completely protect themselves from the virus.

The rescheduled fifth Test is being counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022