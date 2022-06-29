Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-No racket, no problem as Humbert upsets third seed Ruud

Frenchman Ugo Humbert forgot his rackets but definitely brought his A game to Wimbledon on Wednesday as he recovered strongly from a shaky start to beat French Open runner-up Casper Ruud 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4 in the second round. It was a deserved win for the 24-year-old, who had lost in the first round at his six previous Grand Slam events, and as world number 112 was a big underdog against the Norwegian who lost to Rafa Nadal in the Roland Garros final three weeks ago.

Tennis-Raducanu overpowered by Garcia at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon hopes were crushed on Centre Court by France's Caroline Garcia as the golden girl of British sport suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round loss on Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding U.S. Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia's superior firepower.

Tennis-Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis

Top seed Novak Djokovic looked every bit the dominant player who has won the last three Wimbledon titles in a commanding 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday to power into the third round. The 35-year-old, bidding for his seventh Wimbledon title, looked scratchy during his opening win over Kwon Soon-woo but he was back close to his usual lofty standards against the 79th-ranked Kokkinakis.

Tennis-Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return

Five-times Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams will return to action for the first time in almost a year after the American and Briton Jamie Murray were on Wednesday granted a wildcard for the mixed doubles at the All England Club. The 42-year-old has not played on the Tour since a first-round defeat at the Chicago Open last year due to a niggling leg injury.

Soccer-Players to watch at the 2022 Women's Euros

Six players to watch at this year's Women's European Championship in England, which begins on July 6: ALEXIA PUTELLAS (SPAIN)

Tennis-Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win

Hours after knocking Serena Williams out of Wimbledon in a late-night Centre Court epic, France's Harmony Tan pulled out of the women's doubles due to a thigh injury -- and her partner was not impressed. Tan's withdrawal ended German Tamara Korpatsch's hopes of playing her first Grand Slam doubles match.

Tennis-Former champion Muguruza dumped out of Wimbledon by Minnen

Belgium's Greet Minnen registered her first career win over a top-10 opponent to beat former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4 6-0 in a rain-hit first-round match on Wednesday. Minnen came into her first meeting with world number 10 Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon the following year, having lost all three of her matches against players ranked in the top 10.

MLB roundup: Blue Jays slip past Red Sox in ninth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped a two-run ninth inning with a walk-off single as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1), and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles replaced Danish and allowed Bo Bichette's single that scored pinch runner Bradley Zimmer to tie the game to set up Guerrero's winning hit.

Motor racing-Piquet apologises to Hamilton for "ill thought out" comment

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologised to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday after a video emerged of him using an apparent racial slur in Portuguese when referring to the Mercedes driver. Piquet, 69, insisted in a statement however that the "ill thought out" comment made last November had been mis-translated into English.

Tennis-Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)