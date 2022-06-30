Wimbledon: Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray in mixed doubles

Making her return to tennis, five-times Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams will be seen in action after the American and Briton Jamie Murray were granted a wildcard for the mixed doubles by the All England Club. Williams and Murray received a wild card into the mixed-doubles draw and will face Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in the first round. The mixed doubles competition begins on Friday.

Williams, 42, is a two-time mixed doubles champion. She won both titles in 1998 at the Australian Open and French Open. She also won Olympic silver with Rajeev Ram at the 2016 Olympics. On the other hand, Murray twice won the title of mixed doubles at Wimbledon - partnering with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017 - while Williams reached the final with Bob Bryan in 2006.

Williams' last foray on the mixed-doubles court came last summer at Wimbledon, where she paired with Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The headline-grabbing duo won their opening round before Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. With Venus' announcement, both Williams sisters have returned to Grand Slam action. However, Serena Williams suffered a first-round exit on Tuesday after facing defeat against unseeded Harmony Tan at Wimbledon 2022. (ANI)

