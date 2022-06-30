Cricket-Rain delays second day's play in Galle test

Heavy morning rain delayed start of the second day's play in the opening test between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

The umpires will inspect conditions at 10:45 local time (0515 GMT) to decide when play can begin.

Australia will resume on 98-3 in their reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 212.

