Cricket-Rain delays second day's play in Galle test
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:10 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Heavy morning rain delayed start of the second day's play in the opening test between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.
The umpires will inspect conditions at 10:45 local time (0515 GMT) to decide when play can begin.
Australia will resume on 98-3 in their reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 212.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Galle
- Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's foreign minister Wong to travel to Solomon Islands amid concern over China security pact
Australia wants 'broad, deep' security ties with Japan, minister says
Maxwell leads Australia to victory over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Strategist: Last Australian government lost Chinese votes
Japan, Australia to expand defence ties for regional order