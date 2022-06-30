Left Menu

Cricket-Rain delays second day's play in Galle test

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:10 IST
Cricket-Rain delays second day's play in Galle test
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Heavy morning rain delayed start of the second day's play in the opening test between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

The umpires will inspect conditions at 10:45 local time (0515 GMT) to decide when play can begin.

Australia will resume on 98-3 in their reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 212.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022