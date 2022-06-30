Left Menu

'Hoping to savour every moment', says Gurjit Kaur ahead of Women's Hockey WC

Gurjit also highlighted the improvements Indian Team has made in the recent, particularly since the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Defender Gurjit Kaur in action (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian senior women's team is aiming for a podium finish in the upcoming 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup, according to the ace defender Gurjit Kaur, following a remarkable third-place finish in the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League 2021-22. When asked about the mood in the Indian camp in Amsterdam, the charismatic drag-flicker said in a statement, "Yes, we are thrilled to be here. This is my second World Cup appearance. So, to be honest, I'm hoping to savour every moment this time around. And, in short, we are all ecstatic to be here."

"Hockey is a prominent sport in the Netherlands. A lot of people play hockey in this country. We went to a ground one day and observed several young players playing hockey; perhaps this is why the Netherlands produces so many world-class players," she added. Gurjit also highlighted the improvements Indian Team has made in the recent, particularly since the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"We have progressed a lot since the Tokyo games. Yes, we did not win a medal in Tokyo, but we did perform admirably there. So, certainly, that performance did boost our morale," said Gurjit. "We have played a lot of international games in the run-up to the World Cup. There were several tournaments, and for the first time, we competed in the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League. So, certainly, all of these games have helped us improve both our game and our confidence," she added.

Indian senior women's team is placed in Pool B in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup alongside England, New Zealand and China. India will take on England in their tournament opener on July 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

