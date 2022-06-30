Left Menu

Bad weather delays 2nd day of Sri Lanka vs Australia test

PTI | Galle | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy wind and rain have delayed the start of play on the second day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Gusty winds from the sea across the cricket ground blew away temporary spectator and camera huts.

The play was not possible until after the scheduled lunch break. Umpires, after inspecting the field, rescheduled the start of play for 1:45 p.m. local time with the number of overs for the day reduced to 59.

Australia was 98 for three at stumps on an opening day in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all-out in the first innings. Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head 6 not out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

